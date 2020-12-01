Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Kieffer Moore scored in both Wales' Nations League wins against Finland which saw them promoted to the competition's top tier

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has praised striker Kieffer Moore and compared his role to that of Tottenham Hotspur and England star Harry Kane.

The Wales international scored a brace as the Bluebirds beat Huddersfield 3-0 on Tuesday at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Partnered with Wales Under-21 international Mark Harris, Moore caused the Terriers defence trouble throughout his 75 minutes on the pitch.

"He is making life very difficult for the opponents," said Harris.

"If you play with two strikers, then it's all about them, they set the tone for the team.

"Spurs are very good at the moment because of Harry Kane, no disrespect to Jose Mourinho he is a legend, and there are very good players around him, but Kane sets the tempo.

"Kieffer Moore and Gareth Bale do that for Wales."

Moore, 28, now has seven club goals this season, including four in the last four matches.

Cardiff boss Harris said he was delighted with how his striker "bullied" the Huddersfield defenders.

"He is looking like a top acquisition by the club," said Harris.

"He was a handful in the air, he is quick when he runs down the sides, he is taking care of the ball for us and scoring goals at the moment.

"Mark, Kieffer for 70 minutes and Robert [Glatzel] set the tone for the team.

"If we have two up top we will only be as good as that pairing up front."

Following Cardiff's defeat against Coventry last week, the pressure on Harris' shoulders had never been greater.

But back-to-back wins for the first time this campaign, with seven goals scored and none conceded, have shifted the mood.

Tuesday's victory lifted Cardiff into the top half of the Championship with a run of tough fixtures to come in December.

"We need to back these two wins up with positive performances," said Harris.

"All I want from my players is what they have given me in the last week, absolutely everything with desire, heart, discipline and absolute quality."