Euro 2022: Twitter reacts as Northern Ireland reach play-off

Northern Ireland book play-off spot with victory over Faroe Islands

Phew! After an early scare Northern Ireland turned on the style to make history by reaching the play-offs for Euro 2022.

From Rachel Furness' fire to Chloe McCarron's class and the McGuinness' double act - it was a superb night for a Northern Ireland side which continues to break boundaries.

Here's how Twitter reacted to an emotional night in Belfast. Dreams do come true.

Yes it is!

Dare to dream

Not a dry eye in the house

King Kenny

Piiiiing

And another cracker!

Sister act

That winning feeling

History makers!

Worth the wait!

