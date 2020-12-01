Euro 2022: Twitter reacts as Northern Ireland reach play-off
Phew! After an early scare Northern Ireland turned on the style to make history by reaching the play-offs for Euro 2022.
From Rachel Furness' fire to Chloe McCarron's class and the McGuinness' double act - it was a superb night for a Northern Ireland side which continues to break boundaries.
Here's how Twitter reacted to an emotional night in Belfast. Dreams do come true.
