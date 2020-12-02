Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Paul Lambert was awarded a new five-year contract as Ipswich manager on 1 January

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes his side have been subjected to "nonsense criticism" from the media.

Town stuttered to a goalless draw at Oxford United on Tuesday as their downturn in League One form continued.

But Lambert defended his side on an evening when he had 11 players unavailable because of injury.

"The criticism those guys have taken has not been right," Lambert told BBC Suffolk. "I'm really pleased and proud with how they've performed."

Ipswich have taken just 10 points from their past nine league games after making a strong start to the season, including winning all of their first six home matches.

But five defeats in those nine league games have seen them drop out of the top two, with former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Lambert saying "a lot of negativity is attached to the club".

"We've taken absolute nonsense criticism," he said after the game at Oxford. "You (the media) stoke it.

"I don't read what you write or say, but I know the players feel it, without a doubt.

"It's not easy, the expectancy level at the club is huge and it's not right."

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans was among those watching the draw at the Kassam Stadium with general manager Lee O'Neill, and the pair spoke with Lambert both before and after the game.

But former Norwich and Aston Villa manager Lambert remained unconcerned by any potential pressure on his job.

"Did you see what happened at Celtic the other day?" as he referred to supporter protests outside Parkhead.

"I've played in front of it, I know exactly what it's like.

"Does it bother me? No. Does the press bother me? No. I've played at big clubs. I've been the manager of big clubs.

"I've had a career where the pressure is incredible, absolutely incredible. I've never wilted once, I don't expect to wilt again unless Marcus (Evans) says something different."