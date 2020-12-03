VAR: Hit or miss? Fans' poll on football's most controversial debate

"I'd rather play without it." "Ruining the game." "I don't know the rules any more."

The video assistant referee (VAR) was brought in to improve football. But Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne have all spoken out about controversial decisions made by VAR recently.

And it seems football fans are also less than convinced by VAR in its second full season in use in English football.

In a poll for BBC Sport, only a third of football fans across the UK said they believe VAR has made football better.

The poll of 2,100 fans, carried out by Savanta ComRes, shows that while 30% of fans think it has improved the game, 44% of fans actually think it has made football worse.

While most fans are now given the option of seeing VAR decisions on screen - whether in the stadium or watching on TV - almost half of fans said they believe the introduction of VAR has made football less exciting.

The poll also shows:

  • 36% of supporters aged 18-34 believe VAR has made football better, compared with 29% of fans aged 55 and over.
  • 59% of fans aged 55 and over said VAR is making football worse.
  • Arsenal fans (44%) are more likely to believe that VAR has made football better, while 37% of Chelsea fans, 34% of Liverpool fans and 32% of Manchester United fans felt it had improved the game.
  • Younger fans are split on whether VAR is being applied consistently (35%) or inconsistently (33%) by referees.

Controversial VAR decisions

  • West Ham v Aston Villa, 30 November - Villa manager Dean Smith said VAR "frustrates everyone but there's nothing we can do about it" after Ollie Watkins' late strike was ruled out for offside because of the position of his arm
  • Manchester United v West Brom, 21 November - "I'm very disappointed with the decisions from the referee," said Baggies manager Slaven Bilic after referee David Coote reversed a penalty decision, ruling Bruno Fernandes had touched the ball in a challenge on Conor Gallagher
  • Crystal Palace v Leeds United, 7 November - Patrick Bamford said VAR is "ruining football" after his equaliser for Leeds is ruled out because his outstretched, pointing arm is offside
  • Everton v Liverpool, 17 October - Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said he "doesn't understand these decisions" after VAR fails to review a challenge from Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk, while Jordan Henderson's late goal was ruled out for offside against Sadio Mane
Decisions by VAR in the Premier League in 2020-21 (stats provided by Opta)
ClubGoals for confirmedGoals for disallowedGoals against confirmedGoals against disallowedAll overturned decisions
Arsenal10011
Aston Villa13014
Brighton10034
Burnley01001
Chelsea10001
Crystal Palace00013
Everton00012
Fulham01004
Leeds Utd01011
Leicester City01003
Liverpool05105
Man Utd02005
Man City01012
Newcastle Utd00011
Sheffield Utd00012
Southampton00022
Tottenham01112
West Brom00101
West Ham00130
Wolves01001

Liverpool worse off with VAR?

Liverpool fans may agree with their captain when you look at the stats. Jurgen Klopp's side have had more goals disallowed by VAR than any other Premier League team in the 2020-21 season so far.

The poll shows just 28% of Liverpool fans believe VAR is being applied consistently, as do 31% of Manchester United fans, compared to 39% of Arsenal and Chelsea fans.

And just a quarter of Liverpool fans feel VAR has made football more exciting.

Club fans on VAR

The FA Cup third-round tie between Brighton and Crystal Palace on 8 January 2018 was the first domestic game to use VAR, and it was subsequently used in one Carabao Cup semi-final and the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Premier League introduced the technology for the 2019-20 season.

In July of this year, Fifa took full control of VAR from the sport's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab).

Since then, there has been an increase in referees using pitch-side monitors for goals, red cards and penalty decisions. VAR continues to rule on factual decisions and advise on matters of subjectivity.

Premier League fans still to be convinced

Scottish football authorities have discussed introducing VAR, but the technology has not yet been used in professional league football there.

VAR was introduced in the German Bundesliga and Italy's Serie A in 2017 and Spain's top flight La Liga and the French Ligue 1 in 2018.

As with those European leagues, changes have been made in England to try to adapt and improve the system.

But the poll showed more than half (51%) of Premier League fans feel VAR is applied inconsistently.

However, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said earlier this year that VAR was delivering on the "principal reason" for its introduction in improving the accuracy of decision-making.

"In key match incidents we are up to 94% accuracy with officials, 97% with their assistants, so we are seeing an impact on results and a positive impact on the league table," he said.

League fans on VAR

What they say about VAR

Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville: "[Referees] look like they have been programmed like robots. They are briefed like mad, they are programmed to the nth degree, they are frightened to death."

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho: "We're going in a direction that's really bad for the beautiful game, the game that everybody fell in love with."

Former Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder and Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas: "The players and managers have been unbelievable in mentally getting over these hurdles that VAR has thrown at them. It's supposed to help the game, and it's making it far worse."

Savanta ComRes interviewed 5,476 UK adults aged 18+ online between 20 and 24 November 2020, 2,100 of whom qualified as football fans for the purpose of our survey according to Savanta-gathered data on football fans and their demographic profile. Data were weighted to be demographically representative of UK adults 18+ by age, gender, region and social grade. Savanta ComRes is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules. The full poll is published hereexternal-link

Comments

Join the conversation

176 comments

  • It’s the rules that need looking at.

    Contact in the penalty area doesn’t automatically mean it’s a penalty. A slight touch on the ball doesn’t mean it’s not.

    Players throwing themselves to the floor is cheating and pundits saying ‘he felt contact and had every right to go down’ is equally ridiculous.

    • WHL_N17 replied:
      The rules have been fine for 100+ years, the common denominator here is VAR. Get rid.

  • VAR is not the problem, it’s the re-written rules. Make handball sensible again, stop giving offside for the shoulder supposedly being 1mm in front of the defender. Problem solved.

    • EL_NANDO replied:
      Easy to say this but how would you actually rule offside? Whatever rule you have will either be objective, or will come down to 1mm either way.

      For example, if you say an attacker has to be offside by 1ft to be offside, then when he is 1ft + 1mm offside, people will still complain about where it's being measured from.

  • VAR would be fine if it was used properly. Just fix really obvious errors. Shouldn't be used for every goal. A yard off, deliberate handball, diving for penalties.

    No one wanted lines drawn with rulers to see if someone's toe might be offside and decisions taking 3 refs 4 minutes to to sort out. If they need that it's not obvious!

    I wanted VAR but used as it is they should ditch it.

    • notAndyTownsend replied:
      It's not just the new rules with forensic details - but the speed of the game - waiting 3 minutes to be able to 'celebrate' a goal has killed the essence of the game. Before VAR any player knew a quick glance for the linesman's flag was enough, anything slower than that and the thrill of a goal is now a thing of history (or lower leagues).

  • Aguerrooooooooooooo!!!! Remember that moment? Would it happen now? No sorry we have to stop and have a look at a TV screen. VAR is a disaster for football. It’s now Varball.

  • VAR was supposed to help the referee, but its undermining them. Put the ref back in control and allow the ref to request video assistance if he or she wants it. And for goodness sake get rid of those lines on offside reviews, if you can't see an error with the naked eye, it most certainly isn't a "clear and obvious" mistake

    • VAR is a JOKE replied:
      Referees are using them to cheat and make questionable decisions. Period.

  • Can't stand it. Has completely ruined the game for me

    • zinedinho replied:
      100% agree, it’s needs to go!

  • The system is fine, it’s the idiotic application that is at fault. It should only be feet that can be offside, not other body parts. A striker with a large nose should not be offside because of the size of his nose! The interpretation of VAR has made the game a laughing stock and open to corruption given the penalties we’ve seen so far!

  • No longer the 'beautiful game'..

    • steggsy replied:
      Has it ever been truly?

  • The current definition of rules and application of VAR are inconsistent. Nobody wants to sit around for 10 minutes whilst someone decides if a player's elbow is offside. VAR shouldn't be trying to make everything perfect according to the letter of the law, it should be correcting gross injustices.

    • Graham replied:
      That should have read "incompatible", not "inconsistent". But you get the point.

  • The Premier league is the best in the world!
    Or it was.
    Stop start decisions, changes in the rules daily, Arbitrary decisions on a weekly basis.
    I’ve been a season tkt holder for a long time and don’t celebrate goals straight away, but sit down waiting for the ‘Review’
    It’s killing the game for what?
    The odd decision being wrong now and again?
    Stopped watching MOTD as they are happy with it!

  • Let’s have four linesmen or (women) & keep goal line technology.Please get rid of VAR for the sake of the game we love.

    • yesTHATironingboard replied:
      It is another nail in the coffin of football. Cheating is the other main culprit.

  • Why have they polled fans of EFL clubs about VAR when we don't have it ?

    My club (Oxford) has never had a dodgy VAR decision go for or against us.
    If it had it might make my vote relevant,but we haven't so it doesn't. IMO.

  • When the fun is taken out of a sport week in week out, it’s then impossible to call it a love it. Stop making us lose love of the beautiful game!

  • We need to get rid of the ridiculous offside decisions. If you need to draw lines, then let the decision stand! I hate the fact you cannot celebrate a goal anymore for fear at some point in play a hair may have been offside or the ball may have bounced off a players arm.

    • I talk sense replied:
      I think it's quite funny watching the joy drain out of a player's face lol what teams/managers need to do if offside rule going to stay is find different ways of scoring that eleninate off side disission in the prem they're ment to be best of the best so should be able to adapt when I watch European football VAR is not noticed like it is here

  • When a player is offside by inches I've always wandered how they know the split second it left his teammates foot.

    • WHL_N17 replied:
      The short answer is they cant, and a player running 7 metres in a second will be in a wholly different position if they stop the frame at the wrong point. Needing to draw lines is a catastrophe

  • Nothing wrong with the Tech. It's how they use it.

    Mental that they can't work it out.

    See how they use it in Rugby:
    - the ref makes his normal call, if it's 'obviously' wrong then they can let him know.
    - If the ref has missed somthing obvious then VAR will step in.

    Why they decided they were going to use it like in tennis i will never know.

    • Calum replied:
      I don't think TMO works like that. TMO only answers the question the ref has asked, e.g. was grounding okay? TMO can't tell him there was a forward pass before the grounding.
      The touch judge can however intervene if the ref missed something.
      But look on the bright side, football will never have to suffer Wayne Barnes.

  • Who would have predicted that video referees would have lead to more controversial decisions not less? - at least before they could blame human error for the inconsistency

  • VAR, clear and obvious that it’s a waste of time!

    • VAR is a JOKE replied:
      Well said. Referees are wasting too much time trying to cheat and influence the decisions.

  • Dad took me to my first match in early70's. Proper football with heaving grounds and atmosphere. Today it's like watching fairies in a library on video. Well done!

  • It is ruining football. As a Norwich fan we saw a perfectly good goal by Pukki ruled out v Spurs last year and suffered from farcical penalties awarded v Man Utd. It favours the bigger teams always. Now we are in the Championship the refereeing is worse but at least you can celebrate a goal.

    • WHL_N17 replied:
      It really isn't favouring the bigger teams, Son had a goal ruled out that was less offside than the Pukki one. It's crap for EVERYONE

