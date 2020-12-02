Europa League - Group J
LASKLASK17:55TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: Linzer Stadion

LASK v Tottenham: Harry Kane out with injury but expected to face Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Harry Kane talking to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho
Harry Kane is leading the way in Premier League assists this season
LASK v Tottenham Hotspur - Europa League Group J
Date: Thursday, 3 December Venue: Walstadion, Linz Kick-off: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Harry Kane will miss the Europa League trip to LASK because of injury but the Tottenham striker is tipped to be fit for Sunday's derby against Arsenal.

Forward Carlos Vinicius, midfielder Erik Lamela and left-back Sergio Regulion are also doubts for Thursday's match in Austria (17:55 GMT kick-off).

Kane, 27, has seven goals and nine assists in 10 Premier League games.

"I'm not going to tell you the nature of his injury," said Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

"He has a good chance [against Arsenal]. I don't want to lie, I don't want to hide anything in relation to is he going to play or not. I think he's going to play. My feeling is that he's going to play."

The Premier League leaders are tied on nine points at the top of Group J but second to Antwerp because of an inferior head-to-head record. They can seal qualification with a draw at LASK.

Mourinho said he would not field a weakened side - despite hosting Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season at the weekend.

"The priority is always to try to win the next match," he said. "The next match is a Europa League match. If at the end of the match we have a draw that's fine and we've qualified before the last match - but we're not going to play for that.

"Arsenal doesn't come into our thinking. When you make changes, you make changes based on problems we had. When we do that, we put trust on the players we have. We don't weaken the team because the Premier League match is next."

Thursday 3rd December 2020

