Filippo Giovagnoli was in Dundalk's technical area for their opening three group games in the Europa League

Dundalk have been hit with a fine of over £45,000 by Uefa before Thursday's latest Europa League group game against Molde in Norway.

The penalty has been imposed because Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli does not have the relevant qualification to be involved at European level.

Italian Giovagnoli was in Dundalk's technical area for the opening three group stage defeats.

But he was forced to sit in the stand for last week's defeat by Rapid Vienna.

The Dundalk backroom team's opposition analyst Shane Keegan, who does have a Uefa Pro licence, has been fulfilling the manager's role during the Europa League campaign but Uefa deemed that Giovagnoli had been guilty of "shadow coaching".

Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body said that it had decided to "ban Filippo Giovagnoli from carrying out any function of head coach" or "sit in the technical area during UEFA competition" until he obtains the necessary qualifications.

The Uefa ruling means Giovanogli cannot have any input during Thursday's game with Molde and next week's final group match at home to Arsenal.

Dundalk go into Thursday's contest in Norway with qualification hopes gone after four opening defeats.

Last season's League of Ireland champions face Molde in their Group B opener at Tallaght Stadium on 22 October but after leading 1-0 at half-time, the Norwegians fought back to clinch a 2-1 win.

Seven days later, Dundalk were beaten 3-0 by group leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and a narrow 4-3 away defeat by Rapid Vienna was then followed by last week's 3-1 loss against the Austrian club at the Aviva Stadium.

On Sunday, Dundalk warmed up for the game in Norway with a FAI Cup record 11-0 semi-final win over Athlone Town.