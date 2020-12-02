Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Noel Hunt won three full caps for the Republic of Ireland

Assistant manager Noel Hunt has left Swindon Town by mutual consent.

The 37-year-old joined the Robins to work with Richie Wellens in 2018 and had a nine-day spell in charge of the League One side when Wellens left.

Hunt reverted to his previous role as assistant boss when John Sheridan was named manager on 13 November.

A club statement thanked Hunt "for all his efforts, especially during our 2019-20 League Two Championship-winning campaign" and wished him well.