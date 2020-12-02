Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glens striker Andrew Mitchell and Albert Watson battle for possession

Larne have won their first senior trophy since 1987 by beating Glentoran 4-3 in a shootout after the Co Antrim Shield final final ended goalless.

It was a disappointing game of few good chances with a much-changed Glentoran team frustrating Larne at Seaview.

Gael Bigirimana went close for the Glens while Larne's Martin Donnelly saw his close-range effort saved.

It went straight to penalties and Conor Devlin saved two Glentoran spot-kicks before Jeff Hughes won it for Larne.

