County Antrim Shield final: Larne defeat Glens in Seaview shootout

Glens striker Andrew Mitchell and Albert Watson battle for possession
Larne have won their first senior trophy since 1987 by beating Glentoran 4-3 in a shootout after the Co Antrim Shield final final ended goalless.

It was a disappointing game of few good chances with a much-changed Glentoran team frustrating Larne at Seaview.

Gael Bigirimana went close for the Glens while Larne's Martin Donnelly saw his close-range effort saved.

It went straight to penalties and Conor Devlin saved two Glentoran spot-kicks before Jeff Hughes won it for Larne.

