Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Raul Jimenez joined Wolves from Benfica in 2019 on a four-year contract, having previously been on loan at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo has not been surprised by the support for Raul Jimenez since he fractured his skull against Arsenal because he "means a lot to this city".

Jimenez, 29, will not be released from hospital until next week.

Nuno admitted he was "worried" and "everything goes through your mind" when Jimenez was hurt on Sunday.

Wolves fans raised £7,500 in two hours for a giant flag for the Mexican in the Steve Bull Stand at Molineux.

In addition, thousands of messages of support for the player have been received by the club.

"I am not surprised about the reaction," said Nuno. "Raul means a lot to this city.

"All the things you can say about Raul is not enough because he is an amazing person."

Jimenez was injured in the opening stages of Wolves' 2-1 win after a nasty clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz.

"Everything goes through your mind when you see someone you love and appreciate in a tough situation," said Nuno.

"He means so much to us. It is like when someone in the family gets ill.

"It was serious. We were afraid at first but now we are moving to a more normal situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

Nuno said it was "too early" to know when Jimenez would be fit enough to play again and that now was a time to allow the doctors to carry on treating him before he returns to his family to begin his recuperation.

The incident has once again brought into focus the issue of concussion substitutes.

Arsenal have defended their decision to allow Luiz to continue until half-time, although the Brazilian has not played since because of the discomfort he was experiencing from the cut he sustained at the time.

"There should be concussion substitutes," said Nuno. "It is obvious everyone in the game supports this and I am positive this is going to happen."