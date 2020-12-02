The Glens are currently ninth in the Irish Premiership table

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott said his team got what they wanted out of the Co Antrim Shield final despite losing to Larne on penalties.

Tiernan Lynch's side beat the Glens 4-3 in the shootout at Seaview after a drab 90 minutes finished scoreless.

McDermott had last week threatened to pull out of the final after criticising the Co Antrim FA over the date and venue of the decider.

"I thought we got out of the game what we wanted," he told BBC Sport NI.

Having complained about the scheduling of the final, McDermott made eight changes to his starting line-up from their win over Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

"We knew with four games in 11 days we were going to have to shuffle the pack a bit and we did that," he continued.

"Some players haven't played in a while and some players were getting one of their first starts. Young Mal Smith was in at right back and that's an Irish Cup final he has played in and now a Co Antrim Shield final too.

"It was a game for players to show what they can do and they did that. Yes, we are disappointed to not get the win in the end but to play against a full-strength Larne team and actually create chances against them in terms of set pieces, and hold them to a limited number of chances, was pleasing.

"It wasn't a great game of football to be honest, but overall we got out of it what we wanted."

After a game of very few chances, Larne keeper Conor Devlin saved penalties from Jay Donnelly and Joe Crowe to leave skipper Jeff Hughes to score the spot-kick that won a first major trophy in 33 years for his hometown club.

"You always want to win games, whatever game you go in to but all credit to Larne," McDermott added.

"I have a lot of respect for the project they are involved in, I think what they are doing is brilliant for Irish League football. We are trying to do a similar thing and it is forward thinking people like [Larne owner] Kenny Bruce and our owner Ali Pour who are are trying to make football here better.

"Every game is important but the league has the utmost importance. We are back here again in I believe in 65 hours' time and I thank the Co Antrim committee for that one. We will be back for our fourth game in 11 days and we will look forward to that."