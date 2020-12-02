Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United travel to face Livingston on Saturday

Dundee United cancelled their Wednesday training session after three members of their non-playing staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The precautionary measure was taken despite all the Scottish Premiership club's players having tested negative the previous day.

"We have been cleared to return to training on Thursday," United said in a club website statement.

"And we continue dialogue with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board."

Manager Mickey Mellon is due to hold a pre-match media conference at 14:00 GMT.