Christopher Jullien (left) and the Celtic squad trained at Lennoxtown on Wednesday before heading for Milan

Europa League, Group H: AC Milan v Celtic Venue: San Siro, Milan Date: Thursday, 3 December Kick-off: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Centre-half Christopher Jullien says the Celtic squad is more unified than ever as they attempt to fix their slide in form.

The Scottish champions lost 2-0 at home to Ross County in the League Cup second round on Sunday and have won just twice in their last 10 games.

Neil Lennon has admitted that he would have understood if he had been sacked as manager after the weekend defeat.

"The players are behind the staff and the staff are behind us," Jullien said.

"The dressing-room is just unified like never [before], so strong together."

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Celtic Park following their side's first domestic cup defeat in 36 matches to demand Lennon's sacking and the club later condemned behaviour that required their "shaken" players to be given a police escort while being targeted with missiles.

Jullien admitted to being "hurt" by both the violent scenes and the series of poor results and said: "It is football - sometimes when you don't have the wins, you know the fans are not going to be happy.

"I still feel we have so much in front of us and we are going to fix that by being unified. We just keep trusting ourselves."

Celtic face AC Milan in Italy on Thursday having already failed to qualify from their group for the Europa League knock-out stage, while they lie 11 points behind Rangers, albeit with two games in hand, as they seek a record 10th consecutive domestic league title.

However, they can secure an unprecedented quadruple domestic treble when they play Hearts in last season's delayed Scottish Cup final on 20 December.

"We are not in a good place right now," Jullien admitted. "It is just going to get corrected by working together, by working hard, working more on the field, finding more solutions and talking to each other more.

"We make too many mistakes. We are just not efficient in the two important things in football, the two boxes. Right now, that is what cost us."