Arsenal: Hector Bellerin 'really believes results will come'

Hector Bellerin playing against Sheffield United
Hector Bellerin helped Arsenal win the FA Cup in Mikel Arteta's first season in charge but they are currently 14th in the Premier League

Defender Hector Bellerin says "results will come" for Arsenal and it is up to the players to "change this dynamic they are in".

Sunday's home defeat by Wolves condemned the Gunners to their worst start to a season since 1981, losing five of their 10 Premier League games.

They are 14th in the table, with Mikel Arteta set to mark a year in charge.

"We have no excuse. We were really upset and we take responsibility," Bellerin told BBC Football Focus.

"We know what we want to do to win matches and if we don't do it we know it is our responsibility because maybe on that game our attitude wasn't right, or our positioning wasn't right. This is something we have all agreed and it is important we all step up."

Arteta, 38, was handed his first managerial job last December after fellow Spaniard Unai Emery was sacked following 18 months as Arsenal boss. Before that, Arsene Wenger had spent 22 years in charge.

"When Mikel came we knew a change was needed in terms of not just the way we play but the culture and identity," said 25-year-old Spain right-back Bellerin.

"On and off the pitch, that is something you don't achieve in one day or one week. It is important to keep going because, even though results are not coming, we are doing so many things much better. I really, really believe the results will come.

"The way he [Arteta] turned it around after the lockdown, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, showed the capacity he had as a manager.

"When you want to change the whole culture of the club for the better, that is something that takes time. But I truly believe we are on the right path; we are all fully on board."

Although Arteta ended his first season with the FA Cup, Arsenal finished three points behind Tottenham in eighth and this term are already eight points behind their north London rivals, who are top of the table before Sunday's derby.

"We have to work even harder," said Bellerin. "The team is in a positive mood, we know we have the capacity and potential to really be up there. It is up us to change."

You can watch the full interview with Hector Bellerin on Football Focus at 12:00 GMT on Saturday, 5 December.

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • When you hound out a generational manager like Wenger, this is what you get.

    Grass isn't always greener.

  • The players need to step up, they are letting down the manager and fans. Arteta can take some blame for poor decisions but the players have been poor for most of the season. Can snow cancel this weekends match!!

  • Not until they sort the defence out they won't. Also need to get Aubameyang interested again- looks like he has given up trying.

  • They’re doing just fine. They have the players to finish mid-table which is where they will stay. When they’re spending 80mil on someone like Pepe it’s no surprise

  • Interesting how bbc sport put a have your say option regarding an arsenal post. I bet they wouldn't do that for another team.

  • Not any time soon.

  • As a neutral, bellerin was ok last season, this year he has been really poor and if Arsenal are to improve he is clearly one that needs to up his game. Tactics seem a little odd, players out of position, ozil needs to play or go.

  • It's clear something isn't clicking and Arsenal are in need of a leader- it's all well saying everyone in the dressing room agrees, but does that mean when one plays bad, they all do?

  • Could start by wearing your shorts properly instead of trying trying to show off your tattoos.

  • So will Xmas

  • Despite Arsenals previous failings the approach of being expansive to expect to win 20 games against the bottom 12 thus laying 60 points or so on the board as a basis to get the 85 or so to try and win the league was smart.

    This new more solid outlook isn’t paying dividends for them.

  • Narrator's voice : "They won't"

    • BBC123 replied:
      🤣

