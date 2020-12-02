Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

David Holdsworth (right) was alleged to have made the comments towards a match official after his side was knocked out of the FA Cup by Doncaster Rovers at Brunton Park

Carlisle United director of football David Holdsworth has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his side's FA Cup defeat by Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

It is alleged that 52-year-old Holdsworth "used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official" at the end of the game.

The former Watford, Sheffield United and Birmingham City defender has until 7 December to respond.

Carlisle lost the second-round tie 2-1.