David Holdsworth: Carlisle United Director of Football charged with misconduct by FA
Carlisle United director of football David Holdsworth has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his side's FA Cup defeat by Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
It is alleged that 52-year-old Holdsworth "used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official" at the end of the game.
The former Watford, Sheffield United and Birmingham City defender has until 7 December to respond.
Carlisle lost the second-round tie 2-1.