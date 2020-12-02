Danny Lloyd: Tranmere Rovers midfielder signs short-term contract extension
Tranmere Rovers midfielder Danny Lloyd has extended his deal with the club until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old has played six games for Rovers since joining on a short-term contract last month and making his debut against Wigan.
"I have loved every minute since I signed for the club," Lloyd told the club website.
"There is a lot left to come from me and hopefully I will get the opportunity to shine."