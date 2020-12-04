Last updated on .From the section Football

Whether it's the use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR), the impact of Covid-19, crowds returning to games, or the prospect of a breakaway European 'Super League', there are a lot of issues around football right now.

In a poll for BBC Sport, carried out by Savanta ComRes, we asked 2,100 football fans what they really think about the current state of the sport - and its future.

Here are the headlines:

VAR

The return of crowds

A European 'Super League'