BBC football fans poll: VAR, crowds returning & a European Super League

Last updated on .From the section Football

Fans on Football banner

Whether it's the use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR), the impact of Covid-19, crowds returning to games, or the prospect of a breakaway European 'Super League', there are a lot of issues around football right now.

In a poll for BBC Sport, carried out by Savanta ComRes, we asked 2,100 football fans what they really think about the current state of the sport - and its future.

Here are the headlines:

VAR

The return of crowds

A European 'Super League'

Savanta ComRes interviewed 5,476 UK adults aged 18+ online between 20 and 24 November 2020, 2,100 of whom qualified as football fans for the purpose of our survey according to Savanta-gathered data on football fans and their demographic profile. Data were weighted to be demographically representative of UK adults 18+ by age, gender, region and social grade. Savanta ComRes is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules. The full poll is published hereexternal-link

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC