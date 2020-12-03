David Martindale has been seven years with Livingston

Interim head coach David Martindale now feels ready to take the Livingston job full-time after rejecting the chance to two-and-a-half years ago.

The 46-year-old had a meeting on Monday with club directors John Ward and Robert Wilson following Gary Holt's resignation last week.

Martindale says the club is in "no rush" to appoint a permanent successor.

"I now feel I am a lot more capable and my staff are a lot more capable," the head of football operations said.

"If we go back two-and-a-half years, I had no experience at any level of Premiership football. When the board offered me the job, I did not think the timing was right for me or the club either."

Martindale has been assistant to Holt, Kenny Miller, David Hopkin and Mark Burchill during a spell when they won consecutive promotions to return to the top flight.

He doubles as head of football operations and says he has "stepped away from the process a little bit as there's a bit of a conflict of interest there".

He added: "They know the players are quite relaxed and we're in no immediate rush.

"If I was considered for the job, I would be delighted to take the job, but I'm also of the opinion that I'll do what's right for the club."

Martindale, who side face Dundee United this weekend, insists that would include continuing as assistant to a new head coach, taking on a role, or even ending his seven-year spell if necessary.

However, he believes clubs are most successful if they have continuity - something he says has been "massive" for Livingston, who currently sit 10th in the division, one point off bottom.

"I do believe we are in a good place," Martindale insisted. "I do believe we'll stay in the Premiership because we're playing well and creating chances.

"At the start of the season, we wanted to still be in the Premiership and 10th is good enough to do that. We have been a bit of a victim of our own success for finishing fifth last year."