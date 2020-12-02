St Mirren & Kilmarnock handed 3-0 defeats and £40,000 fines for Covid-19 breaches

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Breaking news

Motherwell have been awarded two 3-0 wins in the Scottish Premiership and Hamilton Academical one after Covid-19 breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

St Mirren, who had games against Motherwell and Hamilton postponed, and Kilmarnock were both fined £40,000, although suspended until 30 June.

It follows a Scottish Professional Football League disciplinary tribunal.

The decision moves Well up two places in the table to fifth, leapfrogging Kilmarnock.

Hamilton remain bottom but are now only behind St Mirren on goal difference.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport