Motherwell have been awarded two 3-0 wins in the Scottish Premiership and Hamilton Academical one after Covid-19 breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

St Mirren, who had games against Motherwell and Hamilton postponed, and Kilmarnock were both fined £40,000, although suspended until 30 June.

It follows a Scottish Professional Football League disciplinary tribunal.

The decision moves Well up two places in the table to fifth, leapfrogging Kilmarnock.

Hamilton remain bottom but are now only behind St Mirren on goal difference.

