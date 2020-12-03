Cardiff City last played in front of home fans in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on 29 February 2020

Cardiff City Boss Neil Harris has criticised the return of fans to some Football league grounds this week as not being fair to all clubs.

The Bluebirds play Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday with up to 2,000 home supporters being allowed to attend as the Hornets are in a tier two area.

But the Welsh Government have said there will be no return for fans in Wales any time soon.

"It's not fair, that's the bottom line, nobody can say it is," said Harris.

"There's definitely a gain to be had with your fans in the stadium without a shadow of a doubt.

"That certainly goes into next Saturday when we play Swansea and we haven't got fans, and when we go there later in the year they have.

"I understand the tiering system and I'm certainly not going to knock the tiering system or knock the Welsh government in what they've done.

"We feel disadvantaged by not having fans at home games when other teams have but we'll go to Stoke on Tuesday and they won't have fans either because of the tiering system."

Harris said he believes as well as Welsh clubs, English clubs in tier three areas will also be at a disadvantage.

"I can't bemoan it too much but it's not fair and that's the bottom line, it's not fair," added Harris.

Cardiff City beat Luton Town 4-0 before a 3-0 victory against Huddersfield Town three days later

"You hope over the course of the season it might even itself out a little bit and you get to play home games with fans and away games when there isn't, just to even out the amount of games where they're at but it is what it is."

Saturday's game against Watford will be the first time the Welsh club will have played in front of a crowd since March.

Cardiff go into the Watford game after winning back-to-back matches for the first time this season, while Watford are the only side in the division still unbeaten at their own ground.

"Football as a whole, we need supporters, we need them," said Harris.

"I'm quietly pleased for the teams that are getting their supporters back of course because every club needs them, every sport needs them.

"Does it have an effect on the game? If anything I think it'll spur my players on as we're playing against not just the opponent but playing against their fanbase as well.

"It'll have more of an away game feel to it."