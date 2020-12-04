Last updated on .From the section National League

Teams below National Leagues North or South have not played since 5 November

The Southern, Isthmian & Northern Premier leagues have voted to continue the suspension of their 2020-21 season.

A joint statement issued by the three leagues on Thursday said 172 of their 224 clubs - 76% - supported the agreement.

The tightest vote was in the Isthmian League, with 47 clubs agreeing, 33 disagreeing and one abstaining.

In the Northern Premier League, 57 of the 61 clubs agreed, while 68 Southern League clubs agreed, with 14 against.

"It is intended that the situation is kept under review in line with government review on the tier allocations and restrictions," said the leagues.

"Accordingly, the next review is set for 16 December and then 30 December.

"It is the hope of all the leagues that a date in January can be set for a return to fixtures, with clubs who wish being allowed to play before that date, but this will not be until there is a change in the tiers and/or some progress in the funding of the clubs at this level."

Levels below the National League had been granted permission to resume their seasons after England entered a regional tiers system following the end of national lockdown - but the implications of playing without fans may make it financially unviable.

Clubs in tier three must play without supporters and tier two sides must shut their clubhouses unless used as restaurants, while anything bought as a takeaway would need to be consumed outside the ground.

All of the leagues were made null and void last season when they were still unfinished.

'Revenue streams cut off' - analysis

Ollie Bayliss, presenter of Non-League Football Show on BBC Three Counties Radio

The government's new tier system has cut off many of non-league's crucial revenue streams.

Clubs in tier three areas are unable to host fans and those in tier two must shut their clubhouses unless they can serve a substantial sit-down meal.

The decision to suspend all 11 divisions across steps 3 and 4 brings into question whether all of this season's fixtures will be played.

While the situation will be continually reviewed, there would need to be a significant number of regions downgraded to a lower tier, or some extra financial help, for the leagues to restart.

The government has earmarked £14m of financial support for non-league clubs at steps 3-6, however, the majority of this is understood to be through loans rather than grants. Clubs are not expecting this funding until January at the earliest.

The leagues may now have to start considering alternative ways to conclude the campaign to achieve the promotions and relegations necessary for the FA's planned restructure of non-league football.