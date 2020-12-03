Last updated on .From the section National League

Jamie O'Hara also played for Wolves and Fulham after coming through Tottenham's academy

Billericay Town manager Jamie O'Hara has left the National League South side after less than a year in charge.

Former Tottenham midfielder O'Hara, 34, took over as boss in September 2019 and guided the club to a 17th-place finish last season.

But the Essex side have only won two of nine league matches so far, losing 6-2 at home to Hampton & Richmond Borough in their most recent fixture.

Assistant boss Paul Konchesky is also leaving the club.

A club statement said: "Following discussions earlier today, Billericay Town, Jamie O'Hara and Paul Konchesky have decided to part company.

"The club would like to thank them both for their contribution and we wish them nothing but the very best.

"In the next day or so the club will announce the interim management arrangement and will start a comprehensive search for the new management team and we will be accepting applications."