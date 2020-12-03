Jan Bednarek: Southampton and Poland defender signs new contract

Jan Bednarek in action Southampton against Tottenham on 20 September 2020
Jan Bednarek represented Poland at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Southampton and Poland defender Jan Bednarek has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

Bednarek, 24, has played in all 10 league games in 2020-21 for Saints, who sit sixth in the Premier League table.

"He's a good example of someone who has worked hard to establish himself," said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Bednarek, who joined Saints from Lech Poznan in 2017, said: "I still see myself as a player who can improve a lot."

The player has made 85 appearances in total for Southampton, scoring three goals, including one against Manchester United last weekend.

He added: "I feel like this is the right place for me at the moment."

Bednarek follows in the footsteps of James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Shane Long, Will Smallbone, Jake Vokins and Nathan Tella, as well as Hasenhuttl, to sign new deals with Saints since the summer.

