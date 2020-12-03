Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal were the first Premier League side to welcome fans back for their Europa League tie against Rapid Vienna on Thursday

Fans attending Premier League matches will have to wear a face covering at all times to protect against Covid-19 transmission and will be asked not to sing or chant excessively.

The Premier League agreed on the protocols at a meeting on Thursday.

Up to 2,000 fans are now allowed to attend matches in tier two areas, in which 10 top-flight clubs are located.

The first Premier League game with fans attending since March will be West Ham against Manchester United on Saturday.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT, with fans also at Chelsea against Leeds at Stamford Bridge at 20:00 later the same evening.

Sunday's north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, Liverpool's match with Wolves at Anfield on the same day and Brighton versus Southampton on Monday will also have fans present.

Every spectator attending a match will be sent a code of conduct by their club.

The Hammers have already published their spectator code of conduct, which stated fans must wear a face covering at all times, except when eating or drinking, or if they have a medical exemption.

Fans from the same household will be permitted to sit together but others will be spread out to comply with social distancing.

Supporters returned to English Football League games on Wednesday and will also be present at Arsenal's Europa League match against Rapid Vienna at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Professional football in England had been held behind closed doors since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 10 Premier League clubs in tier three areas, where no fans are allowed, according to rules that came into force after England's four-week national lockdown ended on Wednesday.

No professional club is currently in tier one, where up to 4,000 fans are permitted.