Ayr United v Raith Rovers

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Sinisalo
- 4Muirhead
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 30Baird
- 2Houston
- 8Miller
- 6Murdoch
- 11McCowan
- 18Chalmers
- 7Moffat
- 9Anderson
Substitutes
- 3Reading
- 15Cameron
- 19Zanatta
- 20Hewitt
- 21Hare-Reid
- 22McKenzie
- 27Kerr
Raith Rovers
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 14Musonda
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 8Hendry
- 18Tait
- 7Armstrong
- 12Matthews
- 22Ross
- 9Duku
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 11Lokotsch
- 13Spencer
- 17Thomson
- 23Ugwu
- 25Arnott
- 27Coulson
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Michael Miller (Ayr United).
Post update
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Manny Duku (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Ayr United).
Post update
Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Chalmers (Ayr United).
Post update
Hand ball by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Michael Miller (Ayr United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Chalmers (Ayr United).
Post update
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Ayr United).
Post update
Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
