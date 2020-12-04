Nir Bitton (left) thinks Celtic played well despite defeat in Milan

Defender Nir Bitton says Celtic players retain a self-belief that they can turn around poor results that continued with Thursday's 4-2 defeat away to AC Milan.

The loss means the Scottish champions have the worst defensive record in either the Champions League or Europa League group stages this season.

Celtic are bottom of Europa League Group H with one point from five games.

"We believe in ourselves, we believe we can turn it around, we believe in our quality," Bitton said.

"Every team in the history has this moment where they go on a bad run. It has happened to us now."

The 17 goals Celtic have conceded in failing to reach the knock-out stage is one more than Hungarians Ferencvaros, who have the worst defensive record in the Champions League after knocking the Glasgow side out of qualifying, and Bulgarians Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League.

It is also two more than Irish side Dundalk and, with two wins in their last 11 in all competitions, Celtic lie 11 points adrift of leaders Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, albeit with two games in hand.

Thursday's defeat came despite goals from Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard giving Neil Lennon's side a two-goal lead within the first 15 minutes in the San Siro.

"Obviously we are disappointed with the result, but I felt we played good as a team against a top side," Bitton said. "Again, we conceded four goals and it's not good enough at this level. It's not good enough at any level.

"But I think, in general, we showed some moments of how good we can be. We don't listen to anyone outside the team, we believe in our quality, we have a strong squad, we have belief in ourselves and we need to show it now."

Sunday's 2-0 Scottish League Cup defeat at home to Ross County sparked angry protests outside Celtic Park as fans called for the sacking of Lennon.

However, ahead of St Johnstone's league visit on Sunday, Bitton believes they can deal with the pressure as they seek a historic 10th domestic league title in a row ahead.

"We are professionals, this is our job, this is what we need to deal with," he added. "We have enough quality in the squad to make it happen and it's in our hands.

"We need to play for each other, support each other and only by being together can we do it."