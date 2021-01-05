National League
WeymouthWeymouth19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Bob Lucas Stadium

Weymouth v Yeovil Town

National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay17122338172138
2Hartlepool168352318527
3Sutton United138232314926
4Stockport147342216624
5Notts County147251913623
6Maidenhead United147252121023
7Altrincham176561819-123
8Halifax166462720722
9Bromley146442317622
10Boreham Wood136341610621
11Woking166372018221
12Aldershot166372222021
13Wealdstone156362230-821
14Eastleigh135532115620
15Wrexham146261716120
16Chesterfield146172518719
17Solihull Moors126151612419
18Dag & Red145361114-318
19Yeovil143561724-714
20King's Lynn134271730-1314
21Weymouth1523101728-119
22Barnet142391135-249
23Dover10208625-196
View full National League table

