Ethan Galbraith joined Manchester United's youth academy from Linfield aged 16

The Irish FA has welcomed a Fifa amendment that will allow the transfer of youth players between Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales to continue post-Brexit.

The news eases fears that Northern Irish players aged 16 and 17 would not be able to move to other clubs across the water after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union on 1 January.

Fifa acknowledged the UK consisted of four separate Fifa member associations and moved to ensure youth players can continue to transfer among the four.

"This amendment will apply generally to all situations where there are more than one association in the territory of a country and it will allow the transfer of players aged between 16 and 18 between those associations," said the Fifa council.

If the UK leaves the European Economic Area on 1 January, transfers of youth players between the UK and EU nations will no longer be permitted, while moves involving players aged 18 and above will require a governing body endorsement, similar to the work permit that is needed for non-EU players.

The 'Brexit exemption' will come as a relief to the IFA, whose traditional goal has been to move players to a professional club across the water at 16.

Northern Irish players to have recently profited from such a move include midfielder Ethan Galbraith, who signed a new three-year with Manchester United in October, and Leeds United's Charlie Allen.