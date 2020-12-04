Last updated on .From the section League One

Players and coaches from both sides had to be separated at full-time of the 1-1 draw on 24 November

Portsmouth and Oxford United have both been fined £2,500 by the FA for failing to control their players after a League One match at Fratton Park in November.

The two sides drew 1-1 on 24 November but after the final whistle, players and coaches from both sides had to be separated as arguments continued.

Both clubs admitted to failing to ensure they conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Portsmouth unsuccessfully contested the fine while Oxford accepted it.