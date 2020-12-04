Steven Gerrard has been named manager of the month and captain James Tavernier is top player

No team in Europe "will be relishing playing Rangers" currently, says former Ibrox right-back Richard Foster.

Rangers have qualified for the knock-out stage of the Europa League after Thursday's 3-2 win over Standard Liege.

They also lead the Scottish Premiership by 11 points from Celtic, albeit the holders have two games in hand.

"The way they are playing, it's going to be very difficult for anyone to stop them and not many teams will be saying 'we want to draw them'," Foster said.

Steven Gerrard has been named Premiership manager of the month and captain James Tavernier took the player award with the Ibrox side unbeaten in 23 games.

"It was probably one of the easiest decisions they have had to make," Foster suggested.

"But, at this moment in time, they still haven't won anything and that is what they are ultimately going to be judged on - are they going to be able to keep going over the course of a season? Can they win the league, can they win the cups?"

Foster thinks it is "a massive achievement" for Rangers to have qualified from a strong Europa League group - containing Standard Liege, Benfica and Lech Poznan - with a game to spare.

"There will be no team in Europe relishing the prospect of playing Rangers because they are scoring goals, they are not conceding too many over the course of the season, they have so many good attacking players and the way they hunt the ball back, it makes it very difficult to play against," he said.

Prior to visiting one of Foster's other former sides, Ross County, on Sunday, Gerrard praised "Duracell bunny" Kemar Roofe, the striker signed this summer, for "raising the bar" in terms of fitness levels.

He also paid tribute to captain Tavernier, who has scored 15 goals - five during November alone, for showing "fantastic leadership on and off the pitch".

"I think he is really growing into the role," Gerrard said of the right-back. "He wants to improve as a player on a daily basis, which is the most important thing, but he is also aware that he wants to grow as a leader as well."