Larne won their first senior trophy since 1987 by beating Glentoran in Wednesday's County Antrim Shield final

Irish Premiership - Saturday, 5 November Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and online from 14:00 GMT, match reports on the BBC Sport website; Linfield v Cliftonville streamed live on BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer from 17:30

Larne captain Jeff Hughes has said winning the County Antrim Shield was a "whirlwind" but his side aren't getting carried away with their form.

Tiernan Lynch's unbeaten side top the Irish Premiership table.

Glenavon travel to Inver Park just three days after Larne won their first senior trophy in 33 years by beating Glentoran in the Shield decider.

"As soon as you think you have done it in football you get bumped straight back down to earth," said Hughes.

"We have been told to put the cup out of our mind. I know it is an old cliché but you just have to take it one game at a time."

Hughes praised the impact of Lynch and Larne's coaching team ahead of Glenavon's visit to east Antrim.

"Tiernan is very down to earth and is a very grounded man, so he won't let us get carried away," Hughes said when speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"The biggest compliment you can pay the staff is it doesn't matter who is playing in what position, if you switch someone or bring a sub on - we still play the same way," added the 35-year-old.

"It has been a bit of a whirlwind but hopefully we can continue our good form in the league and keep the good feeling going."

'I believe in my team'

After an improved run of performances on the pitch, Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has called on his side to be at their best when they travel to the league leaders.

The Lurgan Blues beat Crusaders last time out and pushed Linfield all the way in the previous week at Windsor Park.

"There are no easy games in this league. If we perform how we did against Crusaders and how we did at Windsor Park then we give ourselves a chance to give us a result," said Hamilton.

"If we don't come out with the same mindset and mentality then Larne are a better side than us. That's just the way it is.

"I believe in these boys. They have shown me enough this season to know that we can go and compete with these teams again."

Glenavon sit in sixth position in the table

Crusaders and Glentoran resume their rivalry in the other 15:00 GMT kick-offs while Carrick Rangers return to action at home Warrenpoint Town.

Basement side Portadown take on in-form Ballymena United in the afternoon's final fixture.

Linfield will seek a response from Saturday's surprise defeat by Warrenpoint when they host Cliftonville in the evening kick-off.

The encounter at Windsor Park will be will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.