John Herron has been integral to Larne's unbeaten start to the season

Larne midfielder John Herron has been named November's Player of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

The former Celtic and Blackpool man helped unbeaten Larne move to the top the Irish Premiership table.

The 26-year-old moved to Inver Park from Premiership rivals Glentoran in January.

November's runner-up was Glentoran forward Jay Donnelly, with Dungannon Swifts defender Dougie Wilson in third.

In November, Larne defeated Crusaders, Cliftonville and Coleraine. Their success rolled into December when they won the County Antrim Shield, their first senior trophy in 33 years.

"You only win individual awards if you're playing in a good team, and I'm one of those players who is lucky enough to be playing in a great team," said Herron.

"So, while this an individual award, our success is the result of a team effort."