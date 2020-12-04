Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Rhyss Campbell and Michael Carvill starred for Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts put in a superb performance to beat Coleraine 2-0 in the Irish Premiership on Friday.

Michael Carvill scored an excellent opener on 15 minutes as windy conditions caused issues for both teams at Stangmore Park.

Coleraine pressed hard for an equaliser and came close when Jamie Glackin's effort was cleared off the line.

However Rhyss Campbell secured the win on 80 minutes moments after Daniel Hughes hit the crossbar.

Kris Lindsay's side, who had scored only four goals in seven league games before Friday's fixture, looked lively in the early stages and Campbell almost charged down Gareth Deane's clearance.

Hughes and Carvill linked-up well for the opener. The latter curled home a his first league goal since March with a delightful effort from the edge of the area to break the deadlock.

Coleraine had a penalty appeal waved away when Dylan King challenged Aaron Traynor in the area. Referee Christopher Morrison blew his whistle and, after a brief pause, showed the Bannsiders left-back a yellow card for simulation.

Aaron Traynor was booked for diving in the first half

Oran Kearney's men nearly drew on level terms immediately after the restart when Jamie Glackin slotted the ball below Sam Johnston however Callum Byers managed to scramble the ball away before it crossed the line.

Johnston then saved well from Aaron Jarvis and Curtis Allen almost scored with his first touch from Eoin Bradley's cross.

However the Swifts sealed the win with 10 minutes to go after some excellent play by Hughes. The forward picked up the ball in the Coleraine half, cut inside and unleashed a stunning effort which cannoned off the crossbar.

Shane McGinty reacted quickest from the rebound and played in Carvill, who in turn set-up Campbell for a composed finish from 12 yards.

Dungannon move into eighth place after their second victory of the season, one point ahead of the Bannsiders who have lost four league games in a row for the first time since April 2015.