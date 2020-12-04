Last updated on .From the section Newport

Fans have returned to some English grounds, but there is no immediate prospect of fans coming back to Rodney Parade

Newport County boss Mike Flynn has urged the Welsh Government to provide financial support to clubs while supporters cannot attend matches.

Fans have been back at some games in England this week, but in Wales there is no prospect of crowds any time soon.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris says the situation is unfair, while Flynn thinks Welsh clubs should have more support.

"If you're stopping any business earning money then it's got to be subsidised," he said.

The Welsh Government say "public health remains the priority" as far as the possible return of spectators is concerned.

"The clubs have been entitled to support from the different stages of the Welsh Government economic resilience fund, as well UK Government furlough and job retention schemes," a Welsh Government spokesperson said.

"The Welsh Government announced a £14m sport and leisure recovery fund to help the sector deal with the pandemic and to prepare for a safe return of crowds.

"This has been a challenging year for sport and we are working with Sport Wales and the governing bodies to assess what additional support may be required."

Newport have not played in front of fans at Rodney Parade since Morecambe - who they host on Saturday - visited south Wales on 7 March.

"Don't get me wrong, there's been bailouts left, right and centre and there's a lot of companies going out of business and it's tough," said Flynn, whose side are top of League Two.

"Fortunately we're not in that position at the minute but there's only so long that can go on for.

"It's a well-known fact that nearly 50% of our income is from our crowds."

Newport's finances have been helped by profits of nearly £1m for the year ending June 2019 plus their share of the £250m rescue package agreed between the EFL and Premier League, with League Two clubs receiving at least £250,000 each.

"I think it's a good gesture from the Premier League and fair play to people in the EFL, Rick Parry etc, for negotiating and allowing this to happen," Flynn added.

"It's nice that it's come from the Premier League, it's showing the football family coming together. But also as well if the Welsh Government are going to stop supporters coming in, then they've got to look at helping the clubs as well."

In England, fans are being permitted to return in tier one and tier two areas but not in tier three.

The Welsh Government says Wales is in the equivalent of tier three.

"As ever, the situation will be kept under review," the Welsh Government spokesperson added.

"Longer term the position is more optimistic with vaccines and fast-track testing likely to provide additional tools to facilitate the safe return of spectators/events. We are committed to helping guide clubs towards a safe reopening, when the time is right."