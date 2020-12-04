Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dave King, Rangers' former chairman, reckons winning the Scottish Premiership title win this term would set the Ibrox club up for the next decade and end Celtic's dominance (The Herald) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King reckons the club's current crop of players is worth £200m and believes Steven Gerrard will stick around in Glasgow to manage them for another two years at the minimum. (Daily Record) external-link

Former chairman Dave King reckons Champions League football would be a game-changer for Rangers as Steven Gerrard's side set their sights on the Premiership title this term. (The National) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has thrown down the gauntlet to Celtic's major shareholder, Dermot Desmond, and asked if he has the will to react to the Ibrox club's "resurgence". (Daily Record) external-link

David King says that his five years as Rangers chairman were worth the hassle despite threats that he would end up in jail. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers have out-earned rivals Celtic in Uefa prize money for the first time in nine years, sealing around £6.23m already thanks to solid victories compared to Celtic's estimated £6.04m after going their entire campaign so far without any wins. (The National) external-link

Celtic's Green Brigade fans group has unveiled a new banner condemning the main three Celtic Park figureheads - major shareholder Dermot Desmond, chief executive Peter Lawwell and manager Neil Lennon - and released a statement denouncing the club's board. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic have erected new fencing measures ahead of Sunday's home game against St Johnstone after last week's defeat by Ross County sparked protests where hundreds of fans demanded the sacking of manager Neil Lennon and missiles were thrown. (The National) external-link

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has refused to be drawn on his club's interest in Celtic's Kris Ajer despite the two clubs being in discussions throughout the summer over a potential move for the centre-half. Reports in Italy claim they could return to the negotiating table in January, with left-back Diego Laxalt, presently on loan from the Italian club to Celtic, a possible makeweight in any deal. (The National) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has explained that a hotel heart-to-heart and a positional change helped left-back Jeremie Frimpong shine despite the 4-2 Europa League defeat by AC Milan that was praised by the Italian media. (The Scotsman) external-link

Left-back Aaron Hickey has confirmed that Celtic were among the clubs interested in signing him during summer before his transfer from Hearts to Bologna, but he has dismissed links with Manchester City. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers and Hibernian will be among about 250 clubs, including the likes of Paris St-Germain, Barcelona and Liverpool, taking part in the first virtual transfer meetings ahead of the January window, a "speed-dating" format planned for 8 December. (The National) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects there to be more outs than ins at Ibrox as he prepares for the January transfer window next month. (The National) external-link

St Mirren have opened negotiations to secure summer signing Jake Doyle-Hayes beyond the end of the midfielder's current contract, which ends in the summer. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scotland's clinical director Jason Leitch has said a photograph showing Dundee United staff and players huddled together is a "clear breach" of government guidelines as it was taken without social distancing and has urged the Scottish Professional Football League to take action. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine believes his side can split the Old Firm at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Scotland will get two teams in Uefa's new Europa Conference League tournament - with five clubs overall in European competition next season. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Livingston midfielder Josh Mullin says the squad would back caretaker David Martindale to take charge on a permanent basis. (FourFourTwo) external-link

West Ham United are ready to make a long-term commitment to manager David Moyes. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady is back in the Sunderland squad for the first time in more than a year after being frozen out by Phil Parkinson, who has been sacked by the English League One club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell is poised to become Annan Athletic's director of football after deciding to end his playing career and leave Queen's Park. (Scottish Sun, print edition)