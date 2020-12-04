Andre Dozzell: Ipswich Town midfielder signs new deal until 2024

Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Andre Dozzell in action for Ipswich
Andre Dozzell's previous Ipswich contract ran out at the end of this season

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell has signed a new deal with the League One side until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old - son of former Tractor Boys player Jason Dozzell - has made 62 appearances for the Suffolk club since his first-team debut in April 2016.

Ex-England Under-20 international Dozzell has played 16 times for Ipswich this season in all competitions.

"Now I just want to help the team kick on and get the club promoted back to the Championship," he said.external-link

Paul Lambert's Ipswich are fifth in League One after 15 games.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC