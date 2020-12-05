Portadown ended a run of three straight defeats

Portadown moved off the foot of the Irish Premiership table after a battling scoreless draw with Ballymena United at Shamrock Park.

Matthew Tipton's side leap-frog Carrick Rangers as they ended a sequence of three straight defeats with a well-deserved point.

It's also a first clean sheet of the season for Portadown, who started the day with the league's leakiest defence.

Ballymena move into fourth spot as they kept a fourth successive clean sheet.

The opening chance fell to the Ports on 10 minutes when full-back Greg Hall did well to get to the bye-line and although his cross was met by a powerful header from Lee Bonis, it was straight at Ballymena keeper Jordan Williamson.

Portadown suffered a blow when key central defender Paddy McNally was stretchered off the pitch after sustaining a knee injury when tackling Ballymena's Shay McCartan but the Ports should have gone in front on the stroke of half-time when Chris Lavery got in behind the United defence but he could only drag his shot wide of the far post.

Ballymena went close on the hour mark when skipper Leroy Millar collected the ball at the back post in a crowded goalmouth. His effort from an acute angle got past keeper Ben Pierce but Ports captain Luke Wilson was well-placed to block the effort virtually on the goal-line.

Portadown had a penalty appeal waved away when Lee Bonis went down under a challenge from his Northern Ireland under-21 team-mate Kofi Balmer, while at the other end, McCartan's swerving shot from the edge of the area brought a good save from Pierce.

The English stopper was the busier keeper in the closing stages, making good saves to deny Ross Redman and Paul McElroy while Ballymena's Balmer also had a late effort chalked off for offside.