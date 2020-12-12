Championship
CardiffCardiff City0SwanseaSwansea City1

Cardiff City v Swansea City

Line-ups

Cardiff

  • 12Smithies
  • 7Bacuna
  • 4MorrisonBooked at 18mins
  • 16Nelson
  • 3Bennett
  • 23H Wilson
  • 6Vaulks
  • 8Ralls
  • 27Ojo
  • 29M Harris
  • 10MooreBooked at 35mins

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 9Glatzel
  • 11Murphy
  • 13Benkovic
  • 18Cunningham
  • 20Whyte
  • 21Pack
  • 22Bamba
  • 32Bagan

Swansea

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 2BennettBooked at 14mins
  • 5GuehiBooked at 35mins
  • 23Roberts
  • 7Smith
  • 6Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 24Bidwell
  • 10A Ayew
  • 9Lowe

Substitutes

  • 3Manning
  • 13Benda
  • 14Gyökeres
  • 15Routledge
  • 20Cullen
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 44Cabango
  • 45Palmer
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Swansea City 1.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Will Vaulks.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).

  4. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. André Ayew (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Roberts.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Sean Morrison.

  7. Post update

    Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).

  9. Booking

    Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Marc Guehi (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marc Guehi (Swansea City).

  12. Post update

    Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Connor Roberts tries a through ball, but Korey Smith is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).

  16. Post update

    Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

  19. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710432316734
2Swansea1896320101033
3Bournemouth1787229161331
4Watford178632112930
5Reading179352721630
6Bristol City179352016430
7Brentford177732415928
8Stoke178452420428
9Cardiff187562315826
10Blackburn1774631201125
11Middlesbrough176651614224
12Huddersfield177372222024
13Preston177282525023
14Luton176561420-623
15Birmingham175751415-122
16Barnsley176471922-322
17Millwall174941414021
18QPR174671825-718
19Coventry174671826-818
20Rotherham1734101525-1013
21Nottm Forest1734101021-1113
22Derby17269822-1412
23Wycombe1725101025-1511
24Sheff Wed17368917-89
