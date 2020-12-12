Cardiff City v Swansea City

First Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Swansea City 1.
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 12Smithies
- 7Bacuna
- 4MorrisonBooked at 18mins
- 16Nelson
- 3Bennett
- 23H Wilson
- 6Vaulks
- 8Ralls
- 27Ojo
- 29M Harris
- 10MooreBooked at 35mins
Substitutes
- 1Phillips
- 9Glatzel
- 11Murphy
- 13Benkovic
- 18Cunningham
- 20Whyte
- 21Pack
- 22Bamba
- 32Bagan
Swansea
- 1Woodman
- 26Naughton
- 2BennettBooked at 14mins
- 5GuehiBooked at 35mins
- 23Roberts
- 7Smith
- 6Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 24Bidwell
- 10A Ayew
- 9Lowe
Substitutes
- 3Manning
- 13Benda
- 14Gyökeres
- 15Routledge
- 20Cullen
- 21Dhanda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 44Cabango
- 45Palmer
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Will Vaulks.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).
Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. André Ayew (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Roberts.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
Marc Guehi (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marc Guehi (Swansea City).
Post update
Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Swansea City. Connor Roberts tries a through ball, but Korey Smith is caught offside.
Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).
Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).
