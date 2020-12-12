League One
IpswichIpswich Town15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull15111327121534
2Lincoln City15102320101032
3Ipswich169252116529
4Portsmouth1684428151328
5Peterborough169162417728
6Charlton158342014627
7Accrington138231813526
8Doncaster147342516924
9Sunderland156631813524
10Fleetwood167272516923
11Gillingham157261717023
12Blackpool157171618-222
13Crewe166281817120
14Wimbledon155552021-120
15Plymouth155462127-619
16Northampton165381525-1018
17MK Dons164571821-317
18Rochdale154471622-616
19Bristol Rovers154471524-916
20Swindon1651102132-1116
21Oxford Utd154381624-815
22Burton162682030-1012
23Shrewsbury151861624-811
24Wigan1532101122-1111
View full League One table

Top Stories