League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium, England

Leyton Orient v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 6Coulson
  • 5Happe
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 4Cissé
  • 7McAnuff
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 39Johnson
  • 16Brophy

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 11Dayton
  • 17Dennis
  • 18Akinola
  • 19Angol
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 26Kyprianou

Newport

  • 30Townsend
  • 6Cooper
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 32Shephard
  • 17Bennett
  • 10Sheehan
  • 19Twine
  • 24Lewis
  • 9Amond
  • 18Proctor

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 4Labadie
  • 7Willmott
  • 11Abrahams
  • 14Devitt
  • 15Longe-King
  • 22Ellison
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport16113226131336
2Cheltenham16102429161332
3Forest Green168532114729
4Carlisle169252216629
5Exeter1676333231027
6Colchester167632422227
7Cambridge1574427131425
8Salford1574423131025
9Leyton Orient167362419524
10Tranmere167361918124
11Port Vale167182421322
12Bolton166462024-422
13Morecambe166461927-822
14Walsall164931718-121
15Crawley165562322120
16Oldham166282329-620
17Harrogate165471720-319
18Scunthorpe155281522-717
19Mansfield162951722-515
20Grimsby154381326-1315
21Barrow162772024-413
22Stevenage162771116-513
23Bradford153481420-613
24Southend151311629-236
View full League Two table

Top Stories