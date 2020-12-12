Salford City v Cheltenham Town

SalfordSalford City15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Match report will appear here
League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|16
|11
|3
|2
|26
|13
|13
|36
|2
|Cheltenham
|16
|10
|2
|4
|29
|16
|13
|32
|3
|Forest Green
|16
|8
|5
|3
|21
|14
|7
|29
|4
|Carlisle
|16
|9
|2
|5
|22
|16
|6
|29
|5
|Exeter
|16
|7
|6
|3
|33
|23
|10
|27
|6
|Colchester
|16
|7
|6
|3
|24
|22
|2
|27
|7
|Cambridge
|15
|7
|4
|4
|27
|13
|14
|25
|8
|Salford
|15
|7
|4
|4
|23
|13
|10
|25
|9
|Leyton Orient
|16
|7
|3
|6
|24
|19
|5
|24
|10
|Tranmere
|16
|7
|3
|6
|19
|18
|1
|24
|11
|Port Vale
|16
|7
|1
|8
|24
|21
|3
|22
|12
|Bolton
|16
|6
|4
|6
|20
|24
|-4
|22
|13
|Morecambe
|16
|6
|4
|6
|19
|27
|-8
|22
|14
|Walsall
|16
|4
|9
|3
|17
|18
|-1
|21
|15
|Crawley
|16
|5
|5
|6
|23
|22
|1
|20
|16
|Oldham
|16
|6
|2
|8
|23
|29
|-6
|20
|17
|Harrogate
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|20
|-3
|19
|18
|Scunthorpe
|15
|5
|2
|8
|15
|22
|-7
|17
|19
|Mansfield
|16
|2
|9
|5
|17
|22
|-5
|15
|20
|Grimsby
|15
|4
|3
|8
|13
|26
|-13
|15
|21
|Barrow
|16
|2
|7
|7
|20
|24
|-4
|13
|22
|Stevenage
|16
|2
|7
|7
|11
|16
|-5
|13
|23
|Bradford
|15
|3
|4
|8
|14
|20
|-6
|13
|24
|Southend
|15
|1
|3
|11
|6
|29
|-23
|6