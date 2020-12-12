Walsall v Bolton Wanderers

WalsallWalsall15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Line-ups
Walsall
- 13Rose
- 2Norman
- 6Scarr
- 5J Clarke
- 3Jules
- 12Bates
- 23Osadebe
- 8Kinsella
- 22Holden
- 15McDonald
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 1Roberts
- 7Sinclair
- 9Lavery
- 10Gordon
- 16Guthrie
- 24White
- 28Scrimshaw
Bolton
- 13Gilks
- 27Baptiste
- 5Almeida Santos
- 6Delaney
- 30Kioso
- 25Thomason
- 10Sarcevic
- 2Jones
- 11Crawford
- 7Delfouneso
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 1Crellin
- 8Comley
- 14White
- 15Mascoll
- 16Greenidge
- 17Darcy
- 24Gnahoua
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
