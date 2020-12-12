League Two
WalsallWalsall15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Banks's Stadium, England

Walsall v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 13Rose
  • 2Norman
  • 6Scarr
  • 5J Clarke
  • 3Jules
  • 12Bates
  • 23Osadebe
  • 8Kinsella
  • 22Holden
  • 15McDonald
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 1Roberts
  • 7Sinclair
  • 9Lavery
  • 10Gordon
  • 16Guthrie
  • 24White
  • 28Scrimshaw

Bolton

  • 13Gilks
  • 27Baptiste
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Delaney
  • 30Kioso
  • 25Thomason
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 2Jones
  • 11Crawford
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 1Crellin
  • 8Comley
  • 14White
  • 15Mascoll
  • 16Greenidge
  • 17Darcy
  • 24Gnahoua
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport16113226131336
2Cheltenham16102429161332
3Forest Green168532114729
4Carlisle169252216629
5Exeter1676333231027
6Colchester167632422227
7Cambridge1574427131425
8Salford1574423131025
9Leyton Orient167362419524
10Tranmere167361918124
11Port Vale167182421322
12Bolton166462024-422
13Morecambe166461927-822
14Walsall164931718-121
15Crawley165562322120
16Oldham166282329-620
17Harrogate165471720-319
18Scunthorpe155281522-717
19Mansfield162951722-515
20Grimsby154381326-1315
21Barrow162772024-413
22Stevenage162771116-513
23Bradford153481420-613
24Southend151311629-236
View full League Two table

