Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom club captain Jake Livermore has not started for the Baggies since their 1-0 home defeat by Tottenham on 8 November

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has revealed he will be without "a big chunk" of first-team players because of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

However, three unnamed players are back in training after negative tests.

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic is expected to make changes following last week's 5-1 defeat by Crystal Palace.

Jake Livermore, Kieran Gibbs and Filip Krovinovic are among the favourites to come in but Matheus Pereira begins a three-game suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I thought the decision to send off West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira against Crystal Palace was very harsh, but the way the Baggies collapsed afterwards was a concern.

The score was 1-1 when Pereira was dismissed and West Brom reorganised to see the end of the first half out - but then they were all over the place at the back after the break.

It was far too easy for Palace to score their four goals in the second half, and defending like that makes me think Newcastle will manage a couple too.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Lonely The Brave drummer Mo Edgeley

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won just one of the past five league meetings, although they also triumphed 3-2 when the teams met at The Hawthorns in March's FA Cup fifth-round tie.

West Brom are vying to win successive away league games against the Magpies for the first time since 1966.

The next goal scored by the Baggies will be their 200th in the league versus Newcastle.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's 14-point haul after 10 matches is two more than they had at the same stage of the past two seasons combined.

The Magpies have lost five and won just two of their seven most recent home league fixtures.

Seven of the 15 goals conceded by Newcastle have been scored in the final 10 minutes of matches.

They have only had 86 attempts on goal, with 28 on target - both are the lowest figures in the division.

Steve Bruce has lost a Premier League record 28 games as a manager against promoted teams.

Callum Wilson has been involved in nine of Newcastle's 12 league goals, scoring seven and setting up two.

West Bromwich Albion