WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers12:30Aston VillaAston Villa
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Ross Barkley limps off after injuring his hamstring
Aston Villa's Ross Barkley has not played since injuring his hamstring against Brighton three weeks ago

TEAM NEWS

Wolves have no reported fresh injury problems ahead of the West Midlands derby with Aston Villa.

Forward Raul Jimenez has left hospital after surgery on his fractured skull, while defender Jonny is also a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley remains out with a hamstring injury.

Winger Trezeguet is available despite suffering a cut to his head against West Ham and Bjorn Engels is fit after a long-term thigh injury.

Aston Villa have scored three goals in four of their six away matches in all competitions this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves did the double over Aston Villa last season, winning 1-0 at Villa Park after a 2-1 victory at Molineux.
  • They haven't won three league games in a row against Villa since a run of seven between 1957 and 1960.
  • Wolves have lost just one of the past six league meetings, winning three in a row at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have 17 points, which is their highest tally after 11 matches of a Premier League season.
  • They are unbeaten in all six games they have played against teams below them.
  • Wolves are on a four-match home league run without defeat (W2, D2).
  • They have the division's best defensive record at home, conceding five goals.
  • Nuno Espirito Santo's side have kept eight clean sheets in their past 12 Premier League games at Molineux.

Aston Villa

  • Villa have lost four of their past five league matches.
  • However, they have won three of their four away matches in this season's Premier League, keeping a clean sheet in all three victories.
  • Only Tottenham and Chelsea have kept more than Villa's four clean sheets in this season's top flight.
  • Aston Villa's tally of 20 goals is their highest after nine matches of a top-flight campaign since 1960-61.
  • Ollie Watkins has scored six goals in nine Premier League appearances.
  • Trezeguet has had 22 attempts on goal without scoring in the Premier League this season, more than any other player. Ruben Neves of Wolves is next, with 17 shots. Both players scored in this fixture last season.

Saturday 12th December 2020

