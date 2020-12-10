Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa's Ross Barkley has not played since injuring his hamstring against Brighton three weeks ago

TEAM NEWS

Wolves have no reported fresh injury problems ahead of the West Midlands derby with Aston Villa.

Forward Raul Jimenez has left hospital after surgery on his fractured skull, while defender Jonny is also a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley remains out with a hamstring injury.

Winger Trezeguet is available despite suffering a cut to his head against West Ham and Bjorn Engels is fit after a long-term thigh injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves did the double over Aston Villa last season, winning 1-0 at Villa Park after a 2-1 victory at Molineux.

They haven't won three league games in a row against Villa since a run of seven between 1957 and 1960.

Wolves have lost just one of the past six league meetings, winning three in a row at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have 17 points, which is their highest tally after 11 matches of a Premier League season.

They are unbeaten in all six games they have played against teams below them.

Wolves are on a four-match home league run without defeat (W2, D2).

They have the division's best defensive record at home, conceding five goals.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have kept eight clean sheets in their past 12 Premier League games at Molineux.

Aston Villa