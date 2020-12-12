Chesterfield v Barnet

ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00BarnetBarnet
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|12
|10
|1
|1
|27
|10
|17
|31
|2
|Sutton United
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|9
|26
|3
|Notts County
|12
|6
|2
|4
|18
|12
|6
|20
|4
|Maidenhead United
|13
|6
|2
|5
|17
|21
|-4
|20
|5
|Stockport
|9
|6
|1
|2
|17
|8
|9
|19
|6
|Bromley
|13
|5
|4
|4
|22
|17
|5
|19
|7
|Hartlepool
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|14
|1
|18
|8
|Altrincham
|13
|5
|3
|5
|12
|13
|-1
|18
|9
|Wealdstone
|13
|5
|3
|5
|20
|25
|-5
|18
|10
|Eastleigh
|9
|5
|2
|2
|19
|11
|8
|17
|11
|Woking
|12
|5
|2
|5
|17
|14
|3
|17
|12
|Wrexham
|12
|5
|2
|5
|14
|12
|2
|17
|13
|Halifax
|12
|4
|4
|4
|19
|12
|7
|16
|14
|Solihull Moors
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14
|9
|5
|16
|15
|Boreham Wood
|11
|4
|3
|4
|10
|8
|2
|15
|16
|Aldershot
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|16
|0
|15
|17
|Chesterfield
|12
|4
|1
|7
|18
|18
|0
|13
|18
|King's Lynn
|12
|4
|1
|7
|17
|30
|-13
|13
|19
|Dag & Red
|11
|3
|3
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|12
|20
|Barnet
|12
|2
|3
|7
|11
|26
|-15
|9
|21
|Yeovil
|11
|1
|5
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|22
|Weymouth
|10
|2
|1
|7
|10
|18
|-8
|7
|23
|Dover
|9
|2
|0
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|6