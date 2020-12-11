Last updated on .From the section National League

Yeovil Town are in the National League relegation zone, having won one of their first 11 games in 2020-21

Saturday's National League game between Yeovil Town and Notts County has been postponed after a member of the Glovers' staff received a positive coronavirus test.

The Somerset club's players and staff have entered a period of self-isolation in line with government guidelines.

A new date for the fixture at Huish Park is yet to be announced.

"The club would like to wish the individual a speedy recovery," said a statement on the Yeovil website. external-link

County's next game is at home to Stockport on Tuesday (KO 19:45 GMT).