WrexhamWrexham15:00DoverDover Athletic
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|13
|10
|2
|1
|27
|10
|17
|32
|2
|Sutton United
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|9
|26
|3
|Bromley
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|17
|6
|22
|4
|Altrincham
|14
|6
|3
|5
|13
|13
|0
|21
|5
|Wealdstone
|14
|6
|3
|5
|22
|26
|-4
|21
|6
|Woking
|13
|6
|2
|5
|20
|14
|6
|20
|7
|Notts County
|12
|6
|2
|4
|18
|12
|6
|20
|8
|Maidenhead United
|13
|6
|2
|5
|17
|21
|-4
|20
|9
|Stockport
|9
|6
|1
|2
|17
|8
|9
|19
|10
|Boreham Wood
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|10
|3
|18
|11
|Hartlepool
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|18
|12
|Eastleigh
|9
|5
|2
|2
|19
|11
|8
|17
|13
|Wrexham
|12
|5
|2
|5
|14
|12
|2
|17
|14
|Halifax
|12
|4
|4
|4
|19
|12
|7
|16
|15
|Chesterfield
|13
|5
|1
|7
|24
|18
|6
|16
|16
|Solihull Moors
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|10
|4
|16
|17
|Aldershot
|13
|4
|3
|6
|18
|19
|-1
|15
|18
|King's Lynn
|13
|4
|2
|7
|17
|30
|-13
|14
|19
|Dag & Red
|12
|3
|3
|6
|9
|14
|-5
|12
|20
|Barnet
|13
|2
|3
|8
|11
|32
|-21
|9
|21
|Yeovil
|11
|1
|5
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|22
|Weymouth
|11
|2
|1
|8
|11
|20
|-9
|7
|23
|Dover
|9
|2
|0
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|6