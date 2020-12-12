Last updated on .From the section National League

The National League fixture between Stockport County and Sutton United at Edgeley Park has been postponed after a member of Sutton's travelling party showed possible Covid-19 symptoms.

The match was postponed following advice from the National League's medical officer.

A new date and time for the fixture has yet to be announced.

Supporters who have already paid for a stream for the match will receive a full refund.