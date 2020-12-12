Stockport County v Sutton United off after member of Sutton group shows Covid symptoms

The National League fixture between Stockport County and Sutton United at Edgeley Park has been postponed after a member of Sutton's travelling party showed possible Covid-19 symptoms.

The match was postponed following advice from the National League's medical officer.

A new date and time for the fixture has yet to be announced.

Supporters who have already paid for a stream for the match will receive a full refund.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay12101127101731
2Sutton United138232314926
3Notts County126241812620
4Maidenhead United136251721-420
5Stockport9612178919
6Bromley135442217519
7Hartlepool125341514118
8Altrincham135351213-118
9Wealdstone135352025-518
10Eastleigh95221911817
11Woking125251714317
12Wrexham125251412217
13Halifax124441912716
14Solihull Moors9513149516
15Boreham Wood11434108215
16Aldershot124351616015
17Chesterfield124171818013
18King's Lynn124171730-1313
19Dag & Red11335913-412
20Barnet122371126-159
21Yeovil111551117-68
22Weymouth102171018-87
23Dover9207624-186
View full National League table

