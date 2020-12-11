Airdrieonians v Montrose

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00MontroseMontrose
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|7
|5
|2
|0
|14
|5
|9
|17
|2
|Cove Rangers
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|5
|6
|13
|3
|Partick Thistle
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|5
|2
|11
|4
|Airdrieonians
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|8
|4
|10
|5
|Montrose
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|14
|-1
|10
|6
|Dumbarton
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|8
|7
|East Fife
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|8
|Peterhead
|7
|2
|0
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|9
|Clyde
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|6
|10
|Forfar
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|5