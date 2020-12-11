Brechin City v Annan Athletic

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
BrechinBrechin CityPAnnan AthleticAnnan AthleticPMatch postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|7
|6
|1
|0
|13
|1
|12
|19
|2
|Elgin
|7
|5
|0
|2
|15
|6
|9
|15
|3
|Edinburgh City
|7
|4
|0
|3
|15
|7
|8
|12
|4
|Stirling
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|6
|6
|12
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|10
|2
|11
|6
|Stranraer
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|2
|11
|7
|Annan Athletic
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|14
|-10
|4
|9
|Albion
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|15
|-9
|3
|10
|Brechin
|7
|1
|0
|6
|5
|22
|-17
|3