Scotland beat Serbia on penalties to reach the European Championship - and could meet them again

Scotland's long and torturous absence from major tournaments is over - now the dream begins of making two finals in a row.

With Steve Clarke's side having secured a place at next summer's delayed Euro 2020 extravaganza, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is looming large as the next target.

The qualifying draw takes place at 17:00 GMT on Monday at Fifa's headquarters in Zurich. So what lies in store for Scotland as they look to prove their historic Euros feat was no one-off?

What's at stake?

A total of 55 European countries will be whittled down to 13 who go to Qatar.

The 55 are split split into 10 qualification groups - five of six teams and five of five - and the games will be played from March to November next year. Only the group winners are guaranteed to progress, but three further spots are up for grabs.

The 10 runners-up join the two best Nations League winners who haven't finished in the top two of their World Cup group. Those 12 teams are drawn into three play-off paths to determine the final three sides.

Scotland's hopes of a Nations League lifeline were extinguished by successive defeats by Slovakia and Israel last month, which allowed Czech Republic to clinch top spot.

How does the draw work?

Based on their Fifa world ranking, the 55 countries are divided into six pots - five of 10 teams and one of five.

Scotland, 48th in the world, have been confirmed in pot three, so will face two higher and two lower ranked sides. They could also have a third side below them if drawn in one of the six-team groups.

Here are how the pots shape up:

Pot 1: Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands.

Pot 2: Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia, Romania.

Pot 3: Russia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, Norway, Northern Ireland, Iceland, SCOTLAND, Greece, Finland.

Pot 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Belarus, Georgia, Luxembourg.

Pot 5: Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia, Andorra.

Pot 6: Malta, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar, San Marino.

Who could Scotland get?

Pot one is obviously where the heavyweights lurk. If you only want glamour, then defending champions France fit the bill. The Scots of course have previous at toppling the French giants, with James McFadden's wonder goal in Paris completing the double over them in Euro 2008 qualifying.

Italy were the team who crushed Scotland's dreams in that campaign, so how about a rematch and chance to settle the score for Christian Panucci's sickening late goal?

The world's top-ranked side, Belgium, have already battered Clarke's men 4-0 and 3-0 in the past 18 months, so they are best avoided. Spain, Germany and Netherlands still bring plenty of pizazz, while not quite being the forces they once were.

There's also the prospect of landing England, but with the sides already in the same Euro 2020 section, it may be too much neighbourly rivalry for even the most ardent Tartan Army member.

Another Euros opponent, Croatia, would be one of the more kind draws, while Denmark is probably the least daunting.

It's Pot 2, though, that could really make or break Scotland's hopes as Clarke's men will have to finish above this team.

Switzerland, having drawn with Spain and twice with Germany in recent months, are to be avoided. Austria's six-game unbeaten run - including five straight wins - also marks them out as a dangerous opponent, while Robert Lewandowski's scoring prowess continues to fuel Poland.

Of the others, though, recent Nations League adversaries Serbia and Slovakia should prompt few fears. Likewise Wales and Romania ought to be regarded as beatable if the Scots are serious about qualifying.

In Pot 4, Bosnia-Herzegovina stand out like a sore thumb as the team to dodge. Which, knowing Scotland's luck, means Edin Dzeko and Co will be Hampden-bound.

If familiarity breeds contempt, then Scotland and Israel have had their fill of each other with five meetings in little over two years.

North Macedonia could be a surprise package, having qualified for their first major tournament by reaching the Euros, while Slovenia have also tripped up Scotland in the not so distant past. Luxembourg, the lowest ranked team, would do nicely.

As for the bottom two pots, full points from whoever Scotland face is a must. Armenia have earned promotion from Nations League C - finishing above North Macedonia - and look the most awkward challenge among these lesser lights.